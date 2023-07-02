Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Decreases By 39.8%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Revelation Biosciences news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REVB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 80,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,615. Revelation Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

