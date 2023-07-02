Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Drops By 56.1%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 9,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $116,917.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at $899,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 109,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,616. The firm has a market cap of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

