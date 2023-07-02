Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Rises By 61.1%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the May 31st total of 176,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Powerbridge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBTS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.