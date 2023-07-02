Short Interest in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Drops By 53.8%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NWTN Stock Down 0.3 %

NWTN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 141,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.81. NWTN has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NWTN by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.