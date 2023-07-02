Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Increases By 56.3%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About NWS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NWS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.