Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Expands By 98.0%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:NMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 18,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

