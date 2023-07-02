Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Expands By 98.0%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 18,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.31.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
