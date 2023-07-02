Short Interest in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Declines By 33.5%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 18,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,235. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 207,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

