Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Increases By 86.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 13,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

