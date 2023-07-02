Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Decreases By 51.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,994. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

