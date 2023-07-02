Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Expands By 142.9%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 559,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 65,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GATE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,553. Marblegate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.