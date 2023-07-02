Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Decreases By 32.3%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manitex International Stock Performance

MNTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 4,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

See Also

