Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Rises By 63.2%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

