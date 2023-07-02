Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Rises By 63.2%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.73.
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
