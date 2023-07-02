Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Drops By 60.0%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of JCYGY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

