Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Expands By 90.6%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,308. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 241.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

