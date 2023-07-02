Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Expands By 90.6%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,308. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
