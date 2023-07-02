Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops By 33.5%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.