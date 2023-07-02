Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Drops By 62.1%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other news, CEO James R. Barlow purchased 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $100,472.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,043.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of HFBL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.