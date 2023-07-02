Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Increases By 132.7%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Hitachi Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. 16,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $20.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

