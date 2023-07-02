Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Expands By 129.6%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

HTIBP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861. Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.