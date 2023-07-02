Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rises By 88.1%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,718,400 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 2,508,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

