Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Decreases By 33.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Seacoast Bancorp
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.