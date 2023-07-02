Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Decreases By 33.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

