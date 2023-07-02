Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Grows By 147.7%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the May 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,227 shares of company stock worth $83,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,338. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Articles

