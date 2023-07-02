Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Decreases By 48.6%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,660,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epazz Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EPAZ remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 6,684,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,983,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Epazz has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

