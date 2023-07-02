Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Decreases By 40.9%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 553,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,788. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Insider Activity at CSG Systems International

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

