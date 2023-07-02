Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Expands By 49.6%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,607. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 470.25% and a net margin of 78.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.