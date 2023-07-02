Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Increases By 132.3%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

LDP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 91,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,985. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.