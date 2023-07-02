Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Decreases By 53.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 3.1 %

CareCloud stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.18%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

