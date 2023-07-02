Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW) Drops By 50.0%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

