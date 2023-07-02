Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Drops By 32.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,138. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.