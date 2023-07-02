Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Decreases By 57.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

About Banco Bradesco



Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

