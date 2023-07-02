Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Decreases By 33.1%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 121,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,889. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

