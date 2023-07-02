Short Interest in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Declines By 50.0%

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AP Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $281,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $633,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

APCA remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Friday. 404,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,128. AP Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

About AP Acquisition

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

