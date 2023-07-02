Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 266.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.