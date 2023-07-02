SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intel by 254.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,890,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,959 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 327,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,811,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,952,192. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

