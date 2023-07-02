SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,958,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

