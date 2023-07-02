SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,539. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average is $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

