SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $89.74. 2,736,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

