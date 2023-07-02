SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. 490,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,789. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

