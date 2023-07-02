SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,228,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.