SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

