SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 424.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

