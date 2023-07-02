SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.01. 1,372,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,785. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

