SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $57.64. 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

