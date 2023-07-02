SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.