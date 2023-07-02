Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 88.9% in June

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Servotronics news, major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Servotronics news, major shareholder Kenneth D. Trbovich sold 77,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $873,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $500,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Servotronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Shares of Servotronics stock remained flat at $13.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.71. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

