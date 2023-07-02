Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Update

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the May 31st total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, 500.com reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Friday.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

SLNA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 116,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Selina Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality ( NASDAQ:SLNA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Selina Hospitality will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

About Selina Hospitality

(Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

