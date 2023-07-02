SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 6th

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEIQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,192 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 426.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

