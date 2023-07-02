SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:SEIQ)

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS SEIQ traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.01. 61,192 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 426.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.