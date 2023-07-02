SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (SELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS SELV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 156,743 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

