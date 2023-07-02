Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $49.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000453 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

