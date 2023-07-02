Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $49.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017753 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020454 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014391 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,546.30 or 1.00013035 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Seele-N
SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.