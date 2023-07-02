Secret (SIE) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $127.40 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00207700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012512 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00316843 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,448.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

